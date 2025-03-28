Collector calls for dist-specific vision docu with focus on growth

CHENNAI: Each district planning officer should create a vision document for their district with particular focus on backward blocks, and a small step would result in a greater change, said Tiruchy District Collector M Pradeep Kumar here on Thursday.

The Focus Block Development programme for the officials from Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Karur, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur was held in Tiruchy.

The Focus Block Development Programme has been initiated by the Tamil Nadu Planning Commission to ensure development in the 50 backward blocks identified among the total 388 blocks across the state through nine key indicators.

The development of such backward blocks is counted with 50 key development indicators and 131 sub-indicators.

The state government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 100 crore in 2024-25 for charting out developmental plans for the 50 backward blocks across the state.

Among the fund realisation, the CSR funds also play a vital role in the development of the underdeveloped blocks and on Thursday, in order to attract funds through CSR programmes, a meeting was organised for the nodal officers of CSR programs who are also the District Planning Officers (DPOs) or otherwise District Panchayat Secretaries.

While speaking among the nodal officers from 10 districts and the organisations, including PSUs, who contribute funds through CSR programmes, the Tiruchy Collector Pradeep Kumar said, the DPOs play a crucial role in the CSR fund utilisation as they are aware of the actual need for the development.

“Before deciding on the CSR fund utilisation, you need to create a vision document with which you can decide on the pace of development of the backward blocks in your respective district,” said the Collector.

He also asked the officials to create the vision document that would focus the round development of the backward blocks.

“Your small plan would create a massive change in the block, and so it is the responsibility of the officials to focus on the development for the next 10 years,” he said.

He also appealed to the institutions to contribute funds under the CSR programme to approach the nodal officers who would help them find the actual requirement for the development.

State Planning Commission Member K Deenabandu, State Planning Commission Head of Division (RD and DP) S Selvakumar and others took part.