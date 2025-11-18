Collect charges approved by fee fixation panel, HC orders TN deemed universities

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Government, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to ensure that all deemed-to-be universities in the State collect only the fees fixed by the Fee Fixation Committee.

The direction came while the court was hearing petitions filed by students of the Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), a private deemed university in Kelambakkam, Kancheepuram district.

Students admitted to medical courses had alleged that the institution instructed them to pay an additional Rs 2 lakh per subject as “break fees” for special classes conducted for students who had failed in certain papers.

The petitioners submitted that after they refused to pay this additional amount, the university denied them permission to undergo training and also withheld their certificates.

When the matter came up before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, the university argued that students had been informed in advance that fees would be collected for the special classes. The judge rejected this claim and held that when conducting special classes is not mandatory, the question of collecting fees for them does not arise.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan ordered that no additional fees should be collected from the students and directed the university to return their certificates within two weeks.

He further instructed the state government, the UGC and the NMC to ensure that all deemed universities in Tamil Nadu adhere strictly to the fees fixed by the Fee Fixation Committee. The judge observed that education should not be treated as a profit-driven commercial activity and emphasised that it is a noble service rendered to society.