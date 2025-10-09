Collaborate to increase productivity, Governor Ravi tells top state institutions

CHENNAI: Stressing the need for collaboration between the universities, State Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday urged the institutions in the state not to function ‘in silence’.

During a felicitation function of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) top-ranking institutions at Raj Bhavan, he said the state will have good fortune if the institutions ‘break the silence’ and collaborate to enhance productivity.

"Every institution has something that makes it stand out", he said, adding, "share and learn with each other, which will multiply the quality".

Stating that the productivity of the universities and colleges will be increased when there is collaboration, the governor also asked the institutions to use the latest technology that would impact society and solve the problems. He said the usage of technology will also make people's life easier and healthier.

Claiming that the future relies on Science and Technology, Ravi also hailed Tamil Nadu's growth in the Higher Education sector. The governor also said that all the universities, which have secured good NIRF rankings, should keep improving every year.

During the function, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which secured the number one in NIRF ranking in the country, explained how the university rating was calculated at the Centre.

After receiving the award, the IIT-M director, V Kamakoti, said a holistic and data-driven approach is crucial.

"Institutions that consistently invest in faculty development, research practices, student success and wellbeing, and inclusive practices, while also effectively managing their data and brand image, are most likely to see improvements in their NIRF rankings."