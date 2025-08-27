Coimbatore youth out on bail kills man by crushing head with stone

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old youth has been arrested for murdering an unidentified person sleeping in front of a shop by smashing his head with a stone near Selvapuram in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased was asleep, covering his face with a blanket in front of a shop near SIHS Colony in Selvapuram, when a youth, who came by the way, took a huge stone and dropped it on his head in the early morning hours.

Later, the people who came through the way, noticed him lying dead in a pool of blood and informed the police at the Selvapuram station. A team led by Inspector Alaguraj rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The deceased is aged around 50 years, but his identity is yet to be known.

A police team, including forensic experts and a sniffer dog, was deployed. The cops scrutinised the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and came across a person moving around suspiciously. After an intensive search, the police nabbed Vijay (25) from Perur, who also confessed to the crime.

Tracing his criminal past, police said that he was arrested earlier in 2018 over some issue and was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. At the prison, Vijay similarly murdered another prisoner by smashing his head with a stone following a quarrel. Having come out on bail, the accused had committed another murder without any provocation. An inquiry is under way.