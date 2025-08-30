Coimbatore youth marries US woman in traditional style

COIMBATORE: As the saying goes, ‘Love Knows No Borders,’ a software professional from Coimbatore got married to his lady love from the US in a traditional Indian style of wedding in Coimbatore on Friday.

Gautham (30), son of Mohan and Premalatha from Nava India in Coimbatore, met his better half, Sarah, daughter of Robert Douglas and Elenita Yasanya from Washington DC, USA, while pursuing a collegiate degree in Canada.

As love blossomed, Gautham and Sarah expressed their desire to get married to their parents when they visited Canada for their graduation ceremony in 2019. Both parents acknowledged their relationship and assured to get them married after completion of higher studies.

After graduation, things worked out on a positive note for Gautham and Sarah as they both joined work in the same software firm in Canada. As Sarah’s parents were passionate about the Tamil language and tradition, they were eager to solemnise their daughter’s wedding as per the Tamil tradition.

They also flew down to Coimbatore fifteen days ago to make arrangements for the wedding along with the bridegroom’s family. On Friday, the couple’s marriage was solemnised in accordance with Tamil custom and tradition.

The bridegroom, dressed in a silk veshti and shirt, tied the sacred ‘mangalyam’ around the neck of the bride, draped in a silk saree. They also exchanged garlands and embraced other traditional rituals with sincerity. Relatives and friends of the bride from the USA and Canada also came down to bless the couple and witness the unique cross-border marriage.