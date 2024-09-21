Coimbatore: Woman dies as snake brought into house by pet cat bites

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old woman named Shanthi died after being bitten by a snake that her pet cat had brought into the house, in Pollachi, Coimbatore.

Shanthi lived with her husband Ravi and their son Santosh. The family had a pet cat, which unknowingly triggered the fatal event.

On the day of the incident, the cat had been chasing and playing with a venomous snake in the yard.

After catching the snake in its mouth, the cat brought it into the bedroom, dropping it near Shanthi, who was asleep at the time.

Enraged from being bitten by the cat, the snake slithered around and eventually bit Shanthi.

Shanthi woke up in shock and screamed for help after realizing she had been bitten.

Her son Santosh quickly rushed her to Pollachi Government Hospital.

Despite receiving treatment, Shanthi could not be saved and passed away.

The incident has left the local community in shock, and Pollachi East Police are investigating further.