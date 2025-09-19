Coimbatore: Two men held for stealing 3.5 kg of gold from omnibus

COIMBATORE: Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing jewels weighing 3.5 kg from a goldsmith while he was travelling in an omnibus near Sangagiri in Salem.

Shankar (44), a goldsmith from Coimbatore, was headed to Puducherry in an omnibus from Coimbatore on the night of September 15 when the incident happened.

Police said Shankar, who works in a smithy owned by Srinivasan in Coimbatore, used to deliver jewels at a shop in Puducherry and would return with gold bars. He usually travelled by the same omnibus.

When the bus halted near Sangagiri toll gate, Shankar got down to have tea. He left his bag with gold jewels on the seat. On his return, he was shocked to find his bag missing.

Following inquiries, police tracked down Balasubramanian (57), a goldsmith in Coimbatore who connived with his accomplice, identified as Merija (28) from Cuddalore, to loot the jewels. “Merija, who travelled by booking a ticket in a fake name, got down with jewels and was picked up in a two-wheeler by the other accused, after which they both escaped,” police said.