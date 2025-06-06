Coimbatore to turn greener with 25,000 trees soon

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city may soon turn greener and a much better place to live, if the plan of the Corporation to grow 25,000 trees materialises.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday, the plan to plant saplings in the Corporation’s open spaces, parks, corporation schools, along the banks of Rajavaikal canal and roadsides was rolled out.

“Around 25,000 tree saplings will be planted and maintained in vacant lands owned by the Corporation,” said District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, who inaugurated the scheme in the presence of Member of Parliament Ganapathi P Rajkumar, Mayor R Ranganayaki, Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran and other officials.

The collector also appealed to people to plant trees in their houses and avoid the use of plastic to protect the environment.