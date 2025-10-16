Coimbatore to get sports complex for para-athletes

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation is set to establish a state-of-the-art sports complex exclusively for para-athletes. The proposed facility, to be developed on a 2.42-acre site along Jeeva Nagar Road in Ward 45 for Rs 15 crore, aims to provide dedicated infrastructure for para-athletes to train and compete in various disciplines.

According to corporation officials, the civic body had submitted a detailed proposal and design plan to the state government two months ago. The proposal, which included architectural and accessibility features, was reviewed by the state authorities and returned with recommendations for modifications.

The design plan is now being revised in line with the government’s directions and will be resubmitted for approval shortly. Among the key changes made are improvements to the ramp design and other accessibility features to ensure full compliance with national standards for facilities catering to persons with disabilities.

Once approved, the project will mark a major milestone in Coimbatore’s efforts to build an inclusive sports ecosystem. The proposed complex will be designed to host both competitive events and regular practice sessions. It will include indoor training areas for multiple sports, with special provisions for disciplines such as shooting, table tennis, and athletics.

The plan also envisions accessible infrastructure such as wheelchair-friendly pathways, specialised toilets, and other mobility-support features.

Officials said the location at Jeeva Nagar Road was chosen for its accessibility and proximity to major city routes, ensuring convenience for players coming from different parts of the district.

The facility is also expected to include basic accommodation units for visiting athletes participating in tournaments and training camps. Sports associations in the district have welcomed the initiative, calling it a timely step toward encouraging participation of differently abled athletes in competitive sports.

The project, once completed, is expected to serve as a model for similar infrastructure in other cities across Tamil Nadu. By focusing on inclusivity and accessibility, the Coimbatore Corporation’s proposed complex is seen as a major stride in promoting equal opportunities for para-athletes and enhancing the city’s sporting credentials at both state and national levels.