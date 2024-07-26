Coimbatore: Thief sleeps after breaking into house, held

COIMBATORE: In a bizarre incident, a heavily intoxicated robber, who slept in a house after breaking into it to steal, was nabbed red handed by police in Coimbatore.

The accused Balasubramanian, 48 from Karumathampatti broke into the house of Rajan, 53 from Ram Nagar on Wednesday night.

“As it was dark inside, the thief stumbled on some object and fell on the floor. He was unable to get up as he was heavily drunk and eventually dozed off,” police said.

Police said Rajan, who returned late in the night after visiting his wife residing at Kathirnaickenpalayam, was shocked to find the front doors of his house remaining ajar.

Suspecting something amiss, Rajan called his neighbor for help and they both entered the house.

They noticed a man in a deep sleep inside the house.

On receiving an alert, the Kattoor police rushed to the spot and woke up the thief, who revealed his plans to sleep a while and leave the house with booty before dawn. He was then arrested.

An inquiry is underway to ascertain if Balasubramanian was involved in any other house break-ins.