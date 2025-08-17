Coimbatore: Techie dies by suicide after losing money in online trading

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old IT professional died by suicide at his home in Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district after reportedly losing a significant amount of money in online trading and gambling.

The deceased, identified as Ranjithkumar, son of Rajagopal, a mason, and Bhuvaneswari, was a resident of Kathir Nagar in Semmozhi, Anna Nagar. He was employed at an IT firm near Hope College in Peelamedu.

According to preliminary reports, Ranjithkumar had lost up to Rs 3 lakh in online trading and gambling, which led to a state of mental distress. He had previously received treatment at a private hospital for his mental health.

On July 13, Ranjithkumar had tried to take his own life but was rescued by his family and taken to a hospital.

However, on Sunday morning, Ranjithkumar was found hanging in a room at his residence. His family rushed him to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.