Coimbatore: Snake handler gets bitten by reptile during rescue bid, dies

CHENNAI: A snake handler suffered an untimely demise when a reptile he was attempting to rescue bit him in Coimbatore, on Thursday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased, identified as Muralidharan, a resident of Kanuvai, was a snake handler by profession. On receiving information about a snake that had entered a workshop in Kalappa Naicken Palayam, Muralidharan went to the spot to rescue it.

Upon arriving there, he noticed that the reptile, a common krait snake, had taken refuge under a table. When he lifted the snake by its tail to put it inside a sack, it bit him. Even before he could exit the workshop, Muralidharan collapsed on the floor, police said.

Despite receiving first aid from paramedics who rushed to the scene, he died within five minutes of being bit.

The Thudiyalur police registered a case and sent the body for an autopsy.

Muralidharan is survived by a wife and two children.