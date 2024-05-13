Coimbatore: 'Savukku' Shankar cries 'custodial assault', en route to medical check-up from jail

CHENNAI: YouTuber, whistleblower, and political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar was taken from Coimbatore central jail to the government medical college hospital on Monday for a medical examination. While en route to the hospital, Shankar raised his voice in anger and repeatedly voiced concerns about his safety within the confines of the prison.



Shankar, who has been arrested in multiple cases, told the watching media persons, as seen in a video clip, "The Superintendent of Coimbatore Central Prison, Senthil Kumar, is the one who broke my hand. My life is in danger, I will be murdered in Coimbatore jail." He was spotted with a cast on his right arm. He was treated for a fracture on his right forearm a few days ago.

Earlier, Shankar's advocate S Gopalakrishnan had alleged that his life was in danger inside the prison as policemen were acting out of vendetta and had tortured him. Senthil Kumar, who was the superintendent of prison in Cuddalore when Shankar was imprisoned earlier, is now the superintendent of Coimbatore central jail, he said. He also claimed that Shankar's right arm was fractured in the assault by cops inside the jail. It is not clear if the injuries on Shankar were sustained due to the alleged attack or during a road accident on May 4 when he was being brought to Coimbatore.

Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore police from Theni on May 4 for making disparaging remarks against women police officials during an interview on YouTube channel 'Red Pix 24x7' with its CEO, Felix Gerald.



In fresh trouble for the man, he was detained under the Goondas Act on Sunday by the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore.



As per the city police, there are seven pending cases against Shankar with the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, of which three are under investigation. Chargesheets have been filed in two cases while a trial is pending for the other two cases.

Meanwhile, Felix Gerald was held by Tiruchi Cyber Crime Police from New Delhi on May 10 night. He is the second accused in the case against Shankar's remarks to 'Red Pix 24x7'.

Though Felix had been summoned by the police in the case, he did not appear before them and had travelled to Delhi to meet the Press Council of India chairman to submit a petition against Shankar's arrest. He had also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Madras High Court.



On May 9, while hearing Felix's anticipatory bail petition, Madras High Court Justice K Kumaresh Babu remarked that some YouTube channels have become a 'menace', and that Felix should have been included as the first accused for 'indecent discussion', for prompting Shankar to make such a statement.



Felix was arrested after the court adjourned his anticipatory bail hearing for a week.



The YouTuber was brought to Chennai by train from Delhi after Tiruchi Cyber Crime Police obtained a transit warrant from a Delhi court. He will be taken to Trichy by the police in a van.



Meanwhile, Felix’s wife said in a video on RedPix channel on May 12 that she was anxious if Felix would be assaulted by the police "like Savukku Shankar", referring to the latter's allegations that he was tortured by Coimbatore Central Prison personnel.

(With inputs from Bureau)