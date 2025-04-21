Coimbatore powerloom weavers call off strike following talks with ministers

COIMBATORE: Job-working powerloom weavers in Coimbatore and Tirupur have announced ending their 33-day strike demanding a hike in wages following talks by state ministers V Senthilbalaji, MP Saminathan and N Kayalvizhi on Sunday.

The weavers, who were on strike since March 19, also began a fasting protest on April 11, demanding a wage hike in tune with an increase in electricity tariff, labour charges and increasing prices of raw materials.

Expressing solidarity, shops shut down shutters and black flags were hoisted in powerloom units as several rounds of talks by district administrations in Coimbatore and Tirupur failed to reach a consensus.

Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan told the media in Coimbatore, in the presence of Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and Minister for Human Resources Management N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, that powerloom weavers have called off the strike following tripartite talks.

“It has been agreed that the Somanur variety will be given a 15 per cent hike, while the Palladam variety will be given a ten per cent hike. With the end of the strike, powerlooms will resume functioning,” he said.

EM Bhoopathi, president of the Coimbatore-Tirupur district job working powerloom units association, said that the 33-day-long strike by over 1.4 lakh powerloom weavers led to a production loss of over Rs 1,000 crore.

“Following a consensus in talks, our fasting protest has been withdrawn immediately. A decision on resuming powerloom operations will be taken by convening a general body meeting,” he said.

Over 1.4 lakh powerlooms are functional in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.