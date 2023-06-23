Coimbatore police question BJP supporter Uma Gargi in custody

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Thursday quizzed Uma Gargi, 56, a BJP supporter after taking her into custody. She was arrested on Tuesday for defamatory tweets on Chief Minister MK Stalin, late DMK president M Karunanidhi and rationalist leader EV Ramasamy.

On Thursday, the police moved the magistrate court 1V seeking two day custody of the woman for interrogation. However, the magistrate court judge Saravakumar granted police custody only till 5pm. The police quizzed her from 12 noon to 4pm and produced her back in the court.