    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Sep 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-17 00:30:45.0  )
    Coimbatore man posts threatening video in front of police station on Insta
    Video grab of the youth in front of Kovai police station

    COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old youth, who posted an intimidating video of himself posing before a police station on social media, was arrested by Coimbatore city police.

    The accused, A Santhosh Kumar, from Selvapuram North Housing Unit, had graduated from college and was searching for a job. Police were shocked to find a video of him posing in front of a police station and making threatening gestures.

    “He posted an intimidating video of him right in front of the Selvapuram police station. In a threatening tone, Santhosh says that anyone who enters their area without his permission will get their legs chopped,” police said.

    As the video became viral, sub-inspector Manikandan lodged a complaint against him for disturbing public peace and arrested him on Sunday night.

    Only a few days ago, Santhosh Kumar released a video of him slicing a cake with a weapon. He was then summoned to the police station and let off with a warning.

    However, Santhosh continued to post similar videos on his official instagram page. He was booked and produced before a judicial magistrate, who granted him conditional bail after issuing a stern warning.

