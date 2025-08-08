Coimbatore: Man held for making country-made guns

COIMBATORE: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths from Coimbatore caught a man from Dharmapuri for making country-made guns and selling them for Rs 20,000.

Acting on a tip, a team of ATS sleuths zeroed in on A Vijayakumar (40), from Sittilingi village in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

“After a search, the cops seized two country-made guns, with one in a loaded condition in the tin-roofed shed of his house. There were also other materials to make country-made guns,” the police said.

During inquiries, Vijayakumar confessed to having made country-made guns and selling them.

The ATS officers handed him over to the Kottapatti police, who registered a case under the Indian Arms Act, 1959, and remanded him in judicial custody.