Begin typing your search...

    Coimbatore: Man held for making country-made guns

    Acting on a tip, a team of ATS sleuths zeroed in on A Vijayakumar (40), from Sittilingi village in Dharmapuri on Wednesday

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Aug 2025 7:55 AM IST
    Coimbatore: Man held for making country-made guns
    X

    Representative Image

    COIMBATORE: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths from Coimbatore caught a man from Dharmapuri for making country-made guns and selling them for Rs 20,000.

    Acting on a tip, a team of ATS sleuths zeroed in on A Vijayakumar (40), from Sittilingi village in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

    “After a search, the cops seized two country-made guns, with one in a loaded condition in the tin-roofed shed of his house. There were also other materials to make country-made guns,” the police said.

    During inquiries, Vijayakumar confessed to having made country-made guns and selling them.

    The ATS officers handed him over to the Kottapatti police, who registered a case under the Indian Arms Act, 1959, and remanded him in judicial custody.

    Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)CoimbatoreDharmapuri
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X