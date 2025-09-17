Coimbatore man beaten to death in Bihar man’s rampage at Tirunelveli railway station

MADURAI: A man from Bihar allegedly attacked an elderly passenger to death at Tirunelveli railway station on Tuesday night. The man had attacked two other passengers, too, and the reason for the attack remains unclear.

The deceased has been identified as S Thangappan (72) of New Colony, Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore. The injured were identified as R Prasad (49) from Kannur and K Pandidurai (29) of Meletheru, Maniyachi.

The incident occurred at 9.15 pm, when the victims were waiting on the fourth platform at Tirunelveli railway station. The accused entered the platform of the station through the yard area and attacked Prasad and Pandidurai with a wooden stick. Later, he brutally attacked Thangappan and took his phone before fleeing the spot.

Two passengers sustained severe head injuries, while one suffered minor injury. On being alerted, the RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rushed to the spot and moved the injured to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

The accused was later identified as R Surajkumar (25), of Shima village, Begusarai district in Bihar. According to the sources, the accused was a migrant worker.

However, despite treatment, Thangappan succumbed to his injuries. The condition of Prasad is said to be stable, while Pandidurai sustained minor injuries. During questioning, Muthupandi stated that the assailant suddenly attacked them without any reason and fled from the spot.

Based on CCTV footage, a joint search was conducted in the vicinity, and the accused was apprehended from Balabagya Nagar, Tirunelveli. GRP in Tirunelveli has filed a case.