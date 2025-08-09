Coimbatore: Kin protest over delay in post-mortem of woman

COIMBATORE: Traffic was disrupted for over two hours on the Coonoor-Kotagiri Road on Friday after relatives of a woman, who died of illness, resorted to a road block against the delay in performing a post-mortem at Coonoor Government Hospital.

According to sources, Radhika (25), wife of Vishnuvardhan from Gandhipuram near Coonoor, was admitted to the hospital for acute illness on Thursday. The couple has two children.

The woman died without responding to treatment in the evening. Meanwhile, the family members claimed that the hospital authorities allegedly took measures to send the body of the deceased to Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem due to the absence of doctors in Coonoor GH.

Infuriated at the delay in conducting a post-mortem, the family members resorted to a protest on Coonoor-Kotagiri Road, resulting in a pile-up of vehicles on the arterial stretch.

Senior police officials then arrived and held talks with protestors, who then withdrew their agitation after two long hours.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities denied these allegations and assured that post-mortem will be conducted in Coonoor GH itself.

“The woman died within an hour of admission to the hospital. We showed them the CCTV footage of a doctor attending to the woman, and not that she died of treatment by a nurse,” said an official.