Coimbatore: IG inspects border checkposts to prevent rice smuggling

COIMBATORE: K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Civil Supplies CID held an inspection at check posts in the inter-state borders of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to prevent smuggling of essential commodities.

He visited the inter-state check post in Gopalapuram and discussed with police personnel on the measures taken to prevent the smuggling of essential commodities like rice from PDS shops in Tamil Nadu to the neighbouring state.

He also urged authorities to step up efforts including thorough screening of vehicles to completely prevent smuggling activity. Rice smuggled from ration shops here is sold at a higher cost in Kerala.

Earlier, the IG made a perusal of documents about cases against smugglers, pending cases, and case history of habitual offenders. He then insisted the police personnel keep an eye on repeat offenders and take preventive action.