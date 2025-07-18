Begin typing your search...

    Coimbatore HR&CE assistant commissioner arrested on bribery charges

    According to Thanthi TV, a complaint was filed alleging that she demanded a Rs 3 lakh bribe to take action regarding a revenue issue related to a private temple.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 July 2025 11:17 AM IST
    Coimbatore HR&CE assistant commissioner arrested on bribery charges
    X

    Assistant Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in Coimbatore

    CHENNAI: Indira, the Assistant Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in Coimbatore, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on bribery charges.

    According to Thanthi TV, a complaint was filed alleging that she demanded a Rs 3 lakh bribe to take action regarding a revenue issue related to a private temple.

    Indira was caught red-handed while receiving an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh, added the report.

    She is currently being interrogated at the Anti-Corruption Bureau office.

    Further details awaited.

    bribery chargesAnti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X