Coimbatore HR&CE assistant commissioner arrested on bribery charges

CHENNAI: Indira, the Assistant Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in Coimbatore, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on bribery charges.

According to Thanthi TV, a complaint was filed alleging that she demanded a Rs 3 lakh bribe to take action regarding a revenue issue related to a private temple.

Indira was caught red-handed while receiving an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh, added the report.

She is currently being interrogated at the Anti-Corruption Bureau office.

Further details awaited.