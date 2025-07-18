Begin typing your search...
Coimbatore HR&CE assistant commissioner arrested on bribery charges
According to Thanthi TV, a complaint was filed alleging that she demanded a Rs 3 lakh bribe to take action regarding a revenue issue related to a private temple.
CHENNAI: Indira, the Assistant Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in Coimbatore, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on bribery charges.
Indira was caught red-handed while receiving an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh, added the report.
She is currently being interrogated at the Anti-Corruption Bureau office.
Further details awaited.
