    Coimbatore head constable attacked with sickle, wife robbed

    The men also snatched a necklace, ring, and bracelet from his wife before fleeing the spot.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 July 2025 10:33 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-06 05:26:08  )
    Head constable Parthiban (Thanthi Tv)

    CHENNAI: A head constable Parthiban was brutally attacked by unidentified men with a sickle in Coimbatore.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the men also snatched a necklace, ring, and bracelet from his wife before fleeing the spot.

    Parthiban sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

    Further details are awaited.

