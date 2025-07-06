Begin typing your search...
Coimbatore head constable attacked with sickle, wife robbed
CHENNAI: A head constable Parthiban was brutally attacked by unidentified men with a sickle in Coimbatore.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the men also snatched a necklace, ring, and bracelet from his wife before fleeing the spot.
Parthiban sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited.
