Coimbatore gold heist accused’s dad kills self

COIMBATORE: Father of a suspected thief, who allegedly looted 4.5 kg jewels from a showroom in Coimbatore, died by suicide after returning from police inquiry in Dharmapuri on Wednesday night.

Multiple teams of police are hunting for his son M Vijay (24), who stole gold and diamond jewels from Jos Alukkas showroom in Gandhipuram on November 28. He managed to escape from a hideout in Anaimalai near Pollachi when police arrived there. Acting on a tip-off that he was hiding in his native Kambainallur village, police teams have been camping in Dharmapuri to nab him.

On Tuesday night, as his parents, Munirathinam (50) and mother Marammal, had gone to sleep in a relative’s house, Vijay visited his house and kept 38 grams of gold jewels and two mobile phones.

“When Munirathinam returned home early on Wednesday morning, he found jewels and phones, which he then handed over to the Kambainallur police station. The special team from Coimbatore took him into custody for questioning in connection with the development and let him go around late evening,” police said.

After the inquiry, Munirathinam returned home. When his wife came back home from her relative’s house past 10 pm, she found Munirathinam hanging in a room, said the police. On receiving information, the Kambainallur police sent his body to Dharmapuri Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

So far, the police have recovered 3.2 kg of jewels from Vijay’s wife Narmatha, and 125 sovereigns jewels from his mother-inlaw Yogarani, who was arrested in Dharmapuri.

Cops questioned him after Vijay visited his home secretly and left part of the loot

