Coimbatore girl gang rape: CPM seeks stringent action

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday strongly condemned the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Coimbatore by seven college students and called for stringent action against the perpetrators.

Shanmugam demanded law enforcement authorities conduct a thorough investigation to determine if the accused were involved in similar crimes in the past and whether others were connected to the incident. He highlighted the growing trend of sexual exploitation of women through social media friendships.

CPM leader further pointed out that cases of sexual harassment against schoolgirls, working women, and public transport commuters are increasing in the state. He urged the state government to take stringent measures to curb these crimes, regulate police operations if necessary, and address the role of drug abuse, which is seen as a major contributing factor to these crimes. He called for strict action against the sale of banned substances and suggested a gradual reduction in Tasmac liquor outlets.

He demanded the immediate appointment of a chairperson for the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. He also urged the state government to provide financial compensation to the survivor, ensure necessary counselling, and facilitate her continued education as per her wishes.