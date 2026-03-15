Coimbatore: Gas agency owner hoards 997 cylinders, arrested

Acting on a tip-off that a large number of commercial LPG cylinders had been illegally stocked in a warehouse near the Lakshmi Mills area, a joint team of officials from gas companies, the Civil Supplies department and the Food Cell conducted a surprise raid. The team detained Karthik (33), a Ramanathapuram native, who operates the 'Green Gas' agency in Sulur in Coimbatore.

The seized cylinders are estimated to be worth around Rs 46 lakh at government fixed prices. The police have form three special teams and launched a search for the other accused, including Karthik's wife Divya Bharati (28), Pradeep, who runs a gas agency in Erode district, and Ganeshmoorthy from Karur.