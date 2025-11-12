Coimbatore: Gang rape accused shifted to Kovai Central prison

Coimbatore: One of the accused arrested in the gang rape of a college student was shifted to Coimbatore Central Prison on Wednesday following his recovery at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The police arrested three accused, Sathish alias Karuppasamy (30), his brother Karthik alias Kaleeswaran (21), from Sivagangai district, and their relative Guna alias Thavasi (20), from Madurai, after opening fire.

On the night of November 2, the three men smashed the glass panes of the car using a stone, attacked the youth with a sickle, forcibly took the girl to a secluded spot, and perpetuated the sexual assault.

The police nabbed the trio by shooting at their legs at a hideout in Thudiyalur. While the siblings were shot in both their legs, Guna was shot in one of his legs. They were then admitted to CMCH for treatment.

As Guna recovered, the police shifted him to Coimbatore Central Prison on Wednesday, while two others are still under treatment. “A petition will be submitted in court seeking their custody for interrogation only when the two others under treatment also recover,” said a cop.

Police have already sought permission from the Judicial Magistrate Court to conduct an identification parade, in which the rape survivor and her boyfriend would identify the assailants.