Coimbatore: Four-member gang robs Rs 30 lakh from jeweller

COIMBATORE: A four-member unidentified gang robbed a Kerala native working at a goldsmithy in Coimbatore of Rs 30 lakh after assaulting him on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near KG Chavadi in Coimbatore.

Police said Jeevan (50), from Vadakkencherry in Thrissur and working at a smithy in the RS Puram area, was bound to Kerala on a two-wheeler on Saturday to purchase jewels sold through auction by nationalised banks. He had kept the amount in concealed pockets of his dress.

As he reached Ettimadai around 7.45 am, a tailing car intercepted his two-wheeler. Three people got out of the car and assaulted Jeevan before forcing him into their car.

They took away the cash and pushed him out after some distance. On receiving a complaint, a police team from the KG Chavady station rushed to the spot and held an inquiry. Three special teams have been formed, and CCTV footage in the locality was being checked to nab the culprits.

Police suspect the four persons involved in the robbery to be from Kerala. The incident comes after the Coimbatore District Police arrested two persons from Kerala for robbing a Thrissur-based jeweller of 1.25 kg of gold at the same KG Chavadi area last month.