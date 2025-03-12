Coimbatore forest dept initiates inquiry into hurling of crackers on Bahubali elephant

COIMBATORE: An inquiry is underway by the Coimbatore Forest Department into an incident of firecrackers being hurled at a wild elephant named ‘Bahubali’.

The elephant had ventured out of the Odanthurai reserve forest area and feasted on fruits by breaking into a fruit shop near a petrol bunk in Mettupalayam on Monday past midnight.

On receiving information, a team from the forest department rushed to the spot and drove it away into the forest area. Meanwhile, a video of crackers being hurled at the elephant was shared on social media on Tuesday. Following this, an inquiry was initiated into the incident.

“The people should only inform the forest department and shouldn’t resort to such dangerous acts as the elephant may turn aggressive resulting in conflicts,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the forest department has also appealed to the National Highways to remove fruit stalls along the roadside from Odanthurai in Mettupalayam to Kallar stretch as they attract wild elephants.