Coimbatore doctor seeks custody of paralysed baby monkey rescued from stray dogs

CHENNAI: A Coimbatore-based veterinarian moved the Madras High Court seeking the custody of a paralysed monkey, which was bitten by rabies-infected stray dogs, to ensure the health of the animal and enable it to survive on its own.

In the petition, veterinarian V Vallaiappan said for the past 10 months, he had treated and taken care of the infant monkey that suffered dog bite injuries.

He followed it up with the utmost care and treatment to enable the monkey to recover from the injuries, the doctor said, adding that it was a baby monkey and hence dependent on others for food and shelter until it was capable of surviving on its own.

Explaining the background of the simian coming under his care, he said when he was deputed for a special camp in Ranipet last December, a forest officer brought the infant monkey which was badly injured after being mauled by stray dogs that had rabies.

Paralysed below the hip due to the attack, the baby monkey was not able to move or even excrete on its own, said the petitioner. As the monkey looked weak and fragile, he took personal care of it for the past 10 months, the doctor said.

However, the Forest Department officials took it away from him and transferred it to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur.

According to him, the baby monkey needs personal care to recuperate completely from the injuries. It also needs proper nourishment to recover, said the petitioner, and sought the court to grant him the interim custody of the monkey.