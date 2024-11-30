Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Nov 2024 9:55 AM IST
    Coimbatore – Dhanbad Special train rescheduled on November 30, check details
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train no 03326 Coimbatore – Dhanbad Special scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 12.55 pm on November 30(Saturday) is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 12.15 am on December 1 (15 minutes past midnight tonight) due to late running of the pairing rake (Late by 11 hours 20 mins ), said a Southern Railway press note.

    Southern RailwayTrain reschedule
    DTNEXT Bureau

