Coimbatore – Dhanbad Special train rescheduled on November 30, check details

CHENNAI: Train no 03326 Coimbatore – Dhanbad Special scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 12.55 pm on November 30(Saturday) is rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 12.15 am on December 1 (15 minutes past midnight tonight) due to late running of the pairing rake (Late by 11 hours 20 mins ), said a Southern Railway press note.