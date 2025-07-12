Coimbatore: Cyber sleuths rescue doctor from Rs 2.9 crore ‘digital arrest’ scam

CHENNAI: In a swift and intelligence-driven operation, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing rescued a doctor in Coimbatore from an elaborate digital arrest scam, preventing him from losing additional funds after already being defrauded of a staggering Rs 2.9 crore.

The operation stemmed from the proactive efforts of the State Cyber Command Centre (SCCC), headquartered at the Cyber Crime Wing in Chennai. Utilising intelligence gathering, the SCCC identified two victims of ongoing cyber frauds – one in Tamil Nadu and another in Jharkhand.

Headed by Shahnaz Illyas, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, the SCCC team swiftly alerted Jharkhand Police regarding their victim and dispatched the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police to the Coimbatore victim's residence.

The rescue proved challenging. The victim, a doctor, was still under the psychological grip of the scammers and refused to open his door, believing he was under legitimate digital arrest.

Cyber Crime officers spent over two hours patiently convincing the doctor that he was the victim of a sophisticated fraud before he finally realised the truth.

According to the doctor's complaint, the ordeal began on June 27, with a phone call allegedly from the ‘Mumbai Cyber Crime Police Station’.

The fraudster falsely accused the doctor of involvement in cybercrime and claimed he was under ‘digital arrest’ for investigation. Under relentless threats of immediate physical arrest and prosecution, the scammers coerced him into transferring Rs 2.9 crore.

Even after this massive transfer, the fraudsters continued demanding more money. The timely intervention by the Cyber Crime Wing was critical.

Their coordination with the local Cyber Crime Police Station alerted the doctor to the scam, while he was being pressured for further payments, preventing additional losses. Authorities also secured the victim's bank channels.

"This case is a critical reminder of how sophisticated digital arrest scams can target even well-informed professionals," stated Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, urging citizens to remain vigilant against such threats.