Coimbatore crime inhuman and reprehensible, says Chief Minister Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after the shocking sexual assault of a young woman in Coimbatore, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday strongly condemned the crime, describing it as “inhuman and utterly reprehensible.”

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said, “The anguish inflicted upon the young woman in Coimbatore is devoid of any trace of humanity. No words of condemnation would be strong enough for such a heinous and barbaric act.”

Stalin said that the accused have been identified and arrested swiftly. “I have directed the police to file the charge sheet within a month and ensure that the culprits receive the maximum punishment at the earliest,” he added.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to women’s safety and justice, Stalin said the incident underscores the urgent need for social transformation. “The continued advancement of women across all fields is the only way to end the misogynistic and perverse mindset of such depraved individuals. It will pave the way for the creation of a truly progressive and egalitarian society,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the public to stand united against gender-based violence and uphold the values of equality and compassion that define Tamil Nadu’s social fabric.