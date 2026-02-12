Coimbatore corporation mulls replacing breakfast with meals for cleanliness workers

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Corporation is mulling over converting the free breakfast scheme for cleanliness workers into a midday meal programme.
The proposal, under consideration, was taken after complaints from cleanliness workers that food prepared in the early morning gets spoiled when they eat late, after finishing work.
“It has come to our notice that when workers consume food after a delay following their work, it leads to certain issues. Therefore, the possibility of replacing the breakfast scheme with meals is under consideration,” said Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran to the media on Wednesday.
If implemented, the proposed meal would be provided at Rs 51 per worker per day, while it costs Rs 40 for breakfast, and the additional expenditure would be borne by the civic body.
The commissioner also said forms would be distributed to all sanitary workers to seek their opinion on whether they would like to continue with breakfast or opt for a midday meal. “A decision would be taken based on the preference of the workers,” he said.
As many as 9,454 cleanliness workers engaged in conservancy work in the Coimbatore corporation are benefited under the breakfast scheme. Since breakfast is prepared as early as 6.30 am, the food items lose their freshness when consumed after 10 am, claimed a woman sanitary worker.
The free breakfast scheme was introduced by the state government to ensure that cleanliness workers, who start work early in the day, get nutritious food. Earlier, Corporation Mayor R Ranganayaki, while addressing the council meeting, expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for introducing the breakfast scheme for sanitary workers.