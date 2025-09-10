Coimbatore construction worker steals 9-month-old girl; arrested

COIMBATORE: A 33-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a nine-month-old girl from a couple who were sleeping beneath a flyover in Salem.

The complainant, Madurai (23), from Kitchipalayam in Salem, was asleep with his wife Priya and their nine-month-old daughter Rithika beneath a flyover near Alagapuram police station, when the baby was stolen on the night of September 4. The couple was into weaving and selling baskets.

Past midnight, Madurai woke up shocked as their baby was missing. After a futile search, the couple complained to the Alagapuram police station.

A special team of police perused footage in over 150 CCTV’s and spotted the accused speeding away in a two-wheeler with the stolen baby.

After inquiries, the police identified the accused as Ramesh (33), a construction labourer from Angalakurichi. As his mobile phone was tracked to be active in Mohanur Taluk in Namakkal, the police trailed and picked him up on Tuesday, and also rescued the baby.

Inquiries revealed that Ramesh was married to Vigneshwari and they have a child. But he separated from her and remarried Nithya four years ago. As they did not have a child, Ramesh stole the baby from the couple sleeping beneath the flyover and decided to raise it, despite vehement objections by his wife.

To evade getting caught, Ramesh vacated his house in Asthampatty and moved to a rented house in Thuraiyur. Following his arrest, the police handed over the recovered baby to the parents, and further inquiry is on.