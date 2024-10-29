Coimbatore college boy claims superpowers, jumps off hostel building

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth claiming he has superpowers jumped from the fourth floor of the hostel building at a private engineering college near Coimbatore.

Police said A Prabhu, a native of Mekkur village in Perundurai, was a third-year BTech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) student. Over the past few days, he appeared to be in a disturbed state of mind and claimed to his friends that someone had performed black magic on him.

“The boy then told his friends that he could survive a jump from a high-rise building without injuries because of his newly-gotten superpowers. To prove it, Prabhu had gone to the fourth floor of the hostel building on the college premises on Monday (October 28), around 6.15 pm,” police said.

Standing atop the high-rise, Prabhu had shouted out asking other students to watch him jump claiming that nothing would happen to him. Other students appealed to him to get down, while some others ran upstairs in a bid to save him. But he did jump and got severely injured in his legs and hip. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. A police inquiry is under way.