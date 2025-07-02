Begin typing your search...

    Coimbatore collectorate office receives bomb threat via letter

    Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are conducting searches in and around the office premises, including the car parking area.

    2 July 2025
    Coimbatore collectorate office receives bomb threat via letter
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: An unidentified individual has issued a bomb threat to the Coimbatore Collectorate office through a letter.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are conducting searches in and around the office premises, including the car parking area.

    Police personnel, along with sniffer dogs, are involved in the operation.

    Further details awaited.

