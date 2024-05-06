Coimbatore city police seek custody of YouTuber Shankar for interrogation

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Monday moved the Judicial Magistrate Court IV seeking custody of YouTuber A Shankar alias Savukku Shankar.

The cybercrime wing of police arrested him from Theni on 4 May for his alleged derogatory remarks on women police personnel at an interview on another YouTube channel.

Based on a complaint by a crime branch woman SI, the police booked him on various charges including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and section 67 of the Information Technology (I-T) Act, 2000. He was remanded in judicial custody till 17 May and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city police filed a petition seeking his custody for further interrogation. The custody petition is likely to be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.