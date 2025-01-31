Coimbatore BSNL retiree loses Rs 59 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as CBI

COIMBATORE: Cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai CBI officials siphoned Rs 59 lakh from the bank account of a retired BSNL engineer in Coimbatore.

The victim, a 76-year-old retired engineer from BSNL, who resides at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore, received a video call from a person who claimed to be a CBI official from Mumbai.

Accusing the elderly man of being involved in an illegal financial transaction, the fraudster sought his bank details for scrutiny. The fraudster threatened the elder man that he would be arrested if details were not sent immediately. Following this, the victim provided his personal information and also revealed the one-time password.

Soon, the entire amount in his bank account was debited. When the complainant called him again, the conman told him that his money would be returned within 24 hours after an inquiry.

However, as the victim did not receive the money back even after 20 days, he called the same number which was switched off. Based on a complaint, the cybercrime sleuths have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

In another incident, Madesh (28), from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri, who runs a Xerox shop, had lost Rs 69.60 lakh to an online investment scam. “He received a message promising attractive returns on investments. As he got good incentives for his initial investments in smaller sums, Madesh began to invest in bulk, only to be duped,” the police said. The Dharmapuri cybercrime police are investigating.

Similarly, Mahul Metha (43), from Peelamedu in Coimbatore lost Rs 12 lakhs to online fraudsters who lured him into the trap of share marketing by promising higher returns.