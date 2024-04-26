Coimbatore bomb blast case: NIA files chargesheet against one more accused

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted one more accused in the 2022 ISIS inspired Coimbatore car bomb blast case.

Thaha Naseer is the 14th accused was chargesheeted in the case under relevant sections of IPC, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P)A.

NIA on Friday filed its 3rd supplementary chargesheet in the case, relating to an explosion in front of the Kottai Sangameshwarar temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore.

The blast was triggered on 23rd October 2022 by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, driven by accused Jamesha Mubeen, who was killed in the blast.

NIA said that the explosion was aimed at avenging the alleged incarceration of Mohammed Azaruddin in prison.

Azaruddin was arrested in 2019 for propagating ISIS ideology, and had abetted his associates and hatched the conspiracy to target non-believers of Islam while inside the prison.

NIA investigations have revealed that Thaha Naseer was a close associate of Jamesha Mubeen and Umar Faaruq, the Amir or leader of the terror attack.

Umar Faaruq had recruited like-minded individuals, including the deceased accused Jamesha Mubeen, along with Mohammed Thoufeek and Thaha Naseer.

As per NIA investigations, Mohammed Thoufeek and Thaha Naseer had visited the house of Jamesha Mubeen a week before the blast and had planned to use the explosives to carry out a series of terror attacks.