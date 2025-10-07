Coimbatore: BJP functionary among three held for extortion

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a BJP functionary, were arrested in Coimbatore on Monday for extorting Rs ten lakhs from a family by claiming allegiance to former BJP state president K Annamalai.

In a complaint to Annur police, N Arunachalam from Chinnakinaru area at Kumarapalayam sought action against Swaminathan alias Raja Raja Samy, the party’s Coimbatore North District secretary, Rajesh alias Rasukutty and Gokula Kannan for extorting Rs ten lakhs from his parents by misusing the name of K Annamalai.

He also released a video alleging that the trio extorted money from his parents, Nagaraj (53), and his wife, Nagamani. It is said that Arunachalam's brother Thirumoorthy, died in a road accident on July 5, 2023.

Following this, the trio, who were known to the deceased, had helped the family in legal proceedings. On knowing that Nagaraj had received the insurance claim amount of Rs 50 lakh, the trio visited his house on May 28 and demanded Rs 10 lakh by claiming allegiance to Annamalai.

When the family gave Rs 10 lakh, the trio again demanded Rs 10 lakh as an election donation. After the video of their threat, released by Arunachalam, went viral on social media, the BJP leader K Annamalai also sought an inquiry into the issue.

After investigation, the Annur police arrested the trio and produced them in a court to be lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Meanwhile, the BJP has removed Swaminathan alias Raja Raja Samy from the party post.