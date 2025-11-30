Coastal Tamil Nadu on alert as Cyclone Ditwah advances northward

CHENNAI: Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for intense rainfall as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory in the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system, moving at 7 kmph, is set to pass within 70 km of the coast by noon and a mere 30 km by Sunday evening.

The storm has already delivered substantial rainfall,with Karaikal receiving 19.10 cm and Mayiladuthurai 14.55 cm in the last 24 hours. Chennai experienced moderate showers, with Ennore recording 5.5 cm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued warnings for "heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain" in districts including Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram.

Fishermen are strictly advised not to venture into the sea off the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.Gale winds reaching 70-80 kmph are expected to prevail, creating very rough sea conditions for the next couple of days before gradually improving.