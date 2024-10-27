Coastal Security Group seizes methamphetamine worth Rs 2 cr abandoned in Keezhathottam

TIRUCHY: The Coastal Security Group (CSG) from Thanjavur seized Rs 2 crore worth drugs found lying abandoned along the coastal hamlet on Friday late evening.

It is said, the fishermen’s representatives from Keezhathottam fishing hamlet near Athirampattinam who found a suspicious parcel, passed on the information to the CSG team in Thanjavur.

Based on the information, a team headed by the inspector Manjula and the revenue officers rushed to the spot, secured the parcel and opened it.

They were shocked to find 900 grams of methamphetamine, a narcotic substance worth Rs 2 crore in the Indian market.

Soon, they seized the contraband and sent it to the National Narcotics Control Bureau for further analysis.

The officials said that there is the least chance of smuggling methamphetamine drugs as there was no previous incident.

Though this kind of drug has been found smuggled widely across sea routes, this is the first time they seized such a substance.