Coastal districts of TN including Chennai likely to receive rain for next two days

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs on Friday under the influence of depression formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The wet weather is likely to continue over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including the capital Chennai for the next two days.

On the other hand, the rainfall activity for September month is likely to normal to above normal.

The well - marked low - pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the same region on Saturday.

It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur close to Kalingapatnam around midnight on Saturday.

"Though the system moves today, the moisture in the sea would increase and trigger rainfall activity over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Chennai and neighbouring districts might receive light to moderate rain especially during the evening or night hours. It is expected to gradually reduce from next week," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of Area Cyclone Center, RMC.

In addition, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till September 2.

As squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu and adjoining the Comorin area.

Meanwhile, the rainfall activity for September month is likely to be above normal level over south Tamil Nadu during the first week.

Subsequently, the wet weather is likely to reduce and dry weather might prevail in the state.