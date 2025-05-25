Coastal authority clears blue-flag plans for Chennai's Marina, 3 other TN beaches

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has approved the Blue Flag beaches projects in four beaches, including Marina beach in Chennai, and directed the implementing body Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission to form beach management committees to monitor the work.

Under the project, the coastal mission will create facilities like changing rooms, grey water treatment plants, disabled-friendly toilet blocks, off-grid solar power plants, purified drinking water vending kiosks, CCTV cameras and others at a total cost of Rs 18 crore in Marina Beach, Silver Beach in Cuddalore, Kameshwaram Beach in Nagapattinam and Ariyamaan Beach in Ramanathapuram.

The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) prepared detailed project reports for the beaches based on site assessments, ecological evaluations and others.

While approving the project, the coastal authority mandated the coastal mission to constitute beach management committees (BMC) for each of the four selected beaches. The BMCs will have representatives from the local body, NCSCM, community members, and NGOs to oversee operations, compliance, and continuous improvement.

Moreover, local communities should be engaged in beach maintenance, lifeguard services, and eco-tourism operations, and capacity building and training modules aligned with Blue Flag standards should be initiated.

"Sand dunes, turtle nesting sites and other ecologically sensitive areas must be preserved. Buffer zones with bio-fencing and low intensity lighting should be established. Construction and operation activities must avoid disturbances to these areas," the authority document said.

Also, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission should install lighting in compliance with turtle-friendly guidelines. "Solar powered, low-height, shielded LED bollards that prevent glare toward the sea must be used to minimise ecological disturbance," the authority directed.

In another development, the TNSCZMA has approved an underground natural gas pipeline for city gas distribution project in Thoothukudi and recommended the project to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for CRZ clearance. Under the project, pipelines will be laid for 23.6 km by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.