Coach reduction on Sengottai-Tirunelveli passenger train triggers chaos

CHENNAI: Commuters on the Sengottai-Tirunelveli passenger train are facing severe hardships following the reduction in the number of coaches.

According to Thanthi TV, the train which operated with 16 coaches, now runs with only 12 leading to overcrowding and discomfort among passengers.

With limited space inside the compartments, many passengers are seen clinging onto the footboards and even standing on the steps.

Daily commuters complain that there is barely any room to stand and demand to connect additional coaches in passenger train.