Co-optex, Poompuhar eye international market to promote Tamil Nadu’s handlooms and handicrafts

CHENNAI: To set its footprints across the globe, the Co-optex (Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society) will adopt franchise model showrooms. Under this, shops will be opened in other states and in other countries with private contribution.

“To increase the sale of handloom varieties and to provide quality textiles to customers, the franchise model will be implemented. This will ensure continuous employment to handloom weavers,” R Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, announced in the State assembly, on Friday.

Moreover, the department will also modernise Co-optex’s website for Rs 20 lakh to improve customer experience. As per the minister’s announcement, Co-optex will launch wrinkle free shirts at a cost of Rs 35 lakh to expand its readymade apparel market.

“As many as 150 showrooms of Co-optex have registered a sale worth Rs 228 crore. To increase the sales further and to improve customers’ experience, sales incentives will be provided to employees of the showrooms,” he added.

In another move to increase sales, Gandhi announced ‘Illam Thedi Pattu’ initiative in Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society. Under the initiative, silk sarees will be brought to the customers’ door-steps during wedding seasons and festival times. The government expects that the initiative would fetch another Rs 10 crore through sales. Presently, the society produces silk sarees worth Rs 40 crore and sells them to earn a revenue of Rs 50 crore.

MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, who is also overseeing handicrafts departments, made an announcement to launch ‘Handicrafts Marketing Mission’ to promote handicraft products to international markets through e-commerce.

The department will also set up 10 Poompuhar showrooms in major cities like Chennai, New Delhi and Kolkata at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore.