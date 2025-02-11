Co-optex extends weekend hours, offers Buy 2 Get 1 free

CHENNAI: In a bid to attract customers and augment sales, Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society Ltd (Co-optex) has unveiled an exciting promotional offer, which is set to delight shoppers across the State and beyond.

Co-optex has announced a ‘Buy 2, Get 1 Free’ offer on its entire range of products, which will be valid throughout February and March.

“This deal is expected to send shoppers into a frenzy, as they can avail of high-quality, authentic handloom products at unbeatable prices,” a senior official with Co-optex said.

In addition to the ‘Buy 2, Get 1 Free’ offer, it has also decided to extend the operating hours of its top-performing outlets on Sundays. “A total of 50 outlets, strategically located across Tamil Nadu and other states, will remain open on Sundays throughout February and March, catering to the convenience of weekend shoppers,” the official said.

The selected outlets are situated in major cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Vellore, as well as in other cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Vijayawada.

“This move is expected to provide customers with greater flexibility and convenience, enabling them to shop at their leisure on weekends,” the official noted.