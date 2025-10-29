CM’s research grant: Over 1,700 PG students submit research proposals under this year

CHENNAI: The number of research project proposals from students in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu under CM’s Research Grant (CMRG) has increased this year with more than 1,700 applications being received. Likewise, the percentage of eligible proposals has also increased.

Unveiled in 2023, CMRG’s aim was to provide meritorious, poor post-graduate students with a platform to develop professional and academic research careers under the mentorship of established scholars and to make TN a research hub.

The scheme provides financial assistance with a ceiling of Rs 20 lakh for student-led projects and a ceiling of Rs 40 lakh for faculty-led projects. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, “CMRG has invited research project proposals (concept note) from 13 State-run universities and 236 government arts and science, engineering, polytechnic and education institutions for 2025-26.”

This year too, CMRG invited project proposals from 8 State-run universities such as agri, fisheries, law, medical, music, sports, tamil, veterinary and 98 TN government colleges. “In 2024-2025, the number of proposals received was 1,054, of which, 638 were eligible,” the official added. “For 2025-2026, 1,796 proposals were received, of which, 1,565 are eligible.”

Now, the eligible projects will be scrutinised by a screening committee, who will also finalise it and grant financial assistance depending on the cost of the research innovation. “Anna University bagged the maximum number of about 50 projects,” the official stated.