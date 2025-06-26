CM’s breakfast scheme expanded to Government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme (CMBFS) to cover students from classes 1 to 5 in all government-aided schools.

As part of this initiative, the scheme will now be extended to all schools receiving financial assistance from the urban local bodies. The move aims to ensure nutritional support and encourage attendance among young students.

Officials stated that the Elementary Education Officer will be held accountable for any aided school that is excluded from the scheme, according to a Thanthi TV report.

This expansion follows the state’s efforts to strengthen early childhood nutrition and improve learning outcomes in primary education.

A budget provision of Rs 600.25 crore has been made for the scheme in the 2025-26 fiscal for implementation to all government primary school children and government aided primary school children in rural areas.