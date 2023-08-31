CMRL officials submit feasibility report for Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Salem

CHENNAI:

As per CMRL press note, the proposed detailed feasibility report for introducing MRTS in Tiruchy is 45 km long, consisting of two corridors. The corridor I consists of 19 km from Samayapuram to Vayaloor, with proposed 19 stations and corridor II consists of 26 km from Thuvakudi to Panjapur with proposed 26 stations.

In the case of Salem, the DFR has been made for introducing Rapid Transit Systems (RTS) for 35.19 km consisting of three corridors.

Corridor I has been studied for 17.16 km from Karapuranathar temple to Ayodhyapattinam railway station via Ammapet with proposed 19 stations. Corridor II consists of 18.03 km from Karuppur to Nalliikalapatty via Salem junction railway station with proposed 19 stations.

Furthermore, for Tirunelveli, a proposed feasibility report for introducing Rapid Transit Systems (RTS) is studied for 39.07 km consisting of three corridors.

"Corridor I consists of 12.39 km from Pettai to Sankanapuram with proposed 13 stations, corridor II for 12.03 km from Palayamkottai to Ponnakudi with proposed 12 stations and corridor 3 for 14.65 km from Sankaranagar to Vasanth Nagar with proposed 15 stations. Final number of stations will be decided during DPR, "stated the press note.

The total number of stations for all three districts will be finalised only during the detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, stated the press note.

Meanwhile, as per the report published in DT NEXT on August 23, CMRL studies has found that Tirunelveli city is not being ideal for metro rail construction. The study found that Peak Hour Peak Direction (PHPD) traffic is lower than the required level.

"The ideal PHPD standard is 12,000 passengers per hour. But, study in Tirunelveli yielded only 5,000 PHPD."CMRL officials said.